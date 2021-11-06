ModiHost (AIM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $40,189.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $231,166.81 and $40,189.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00263391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00098891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars.

