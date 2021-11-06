Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $15.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graham has a one year low of $422.84 and a one year high of $685.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.01.

Get Graham alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graham stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Graham worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.