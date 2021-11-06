FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 77,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $324,097.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.