AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVPT. William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

AVPT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 551,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,173. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

