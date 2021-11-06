Lamden Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $64.43 million and $2.60 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

