OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. OrthoPediatrics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

KIDS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. 85,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock worth $647,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OrthoPediatrics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 708.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

