Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$11.78

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

TSE ECN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.05. 277,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,813. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.63. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$5.53 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.68.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. On average, analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -539.02%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

