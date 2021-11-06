PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter.
Shares of PHI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 40,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,810. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
About PLDT
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
