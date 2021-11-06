PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of PHI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 40,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,810. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PLDT by 186,772.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in PLDT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 431,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PLDT by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

