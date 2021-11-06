Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $479.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00002961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00259997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00103647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00135519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

