Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Carry has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $107.84 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00131546 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

