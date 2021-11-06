Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACGL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,889. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,969,000 after purchasing an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

