Analysts Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ForgeRock.

FORG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NYSE FORG traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,016. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

