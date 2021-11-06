Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,449,274 shares of company stock valued at $98,023,663 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

CRCT stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,181. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

