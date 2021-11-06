Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.69. 330,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

