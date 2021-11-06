Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Patron has a market cap of $2.27 million and $3,491.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

