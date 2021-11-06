IQeon Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. IQeon has a total market cap of $15.81 million and $1.09 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00004691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IQNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.