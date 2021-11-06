Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ZUMZ traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
About Zumiez
Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
