Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zumiez by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zumiez by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

