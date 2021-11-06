Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.59. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

JNCE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 383,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

