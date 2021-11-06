Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MGTA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 260,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,506. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $460.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

