IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 128.18% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 3,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

