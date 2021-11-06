IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 128.18% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%.
IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 3,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.