NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Issues Earnings Results

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 141,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,160. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

In other NantHealth news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,932.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,638 shares of company stock worth $74,770 over the last ninety days. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

