Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.420-$1.540 EPS.

Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 39,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $422.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCUT shares. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $99,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,939.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

