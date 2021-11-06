Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-1.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. 1,287,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $33.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 351.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

