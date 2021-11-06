$209.49 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post sales of $209.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.38 million and the lowest is $206.60 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TRS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TriMas has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TriMas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.