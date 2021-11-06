Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 185,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

