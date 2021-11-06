The AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,353. The AES has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

