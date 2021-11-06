Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.850-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 7,719,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,750. Fluor has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

