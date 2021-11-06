Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Confluent stock traded up $20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. 5,726,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

