Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

IIPR traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.42. The company had a trading volume of 197,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,285. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.23. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $144.41 and a 1 year high of $275.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

