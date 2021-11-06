Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 117,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

