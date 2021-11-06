MIR COIN (MIR) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $3.39 million and $49,343.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00084363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00080300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.61 or 0.07280818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.35 or 0.99777863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022487 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

