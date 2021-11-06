Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $95.94 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $95.94 million and $6.59 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00027487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005634 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.