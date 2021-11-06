Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 327,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.