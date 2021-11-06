American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.04. 1,939,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

