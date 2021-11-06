Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

