Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Endo International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

ENDP traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,081,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,539. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.