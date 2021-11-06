Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 192.07%.

ORGS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 151,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,393. The company has a market cap of $108.51 million, a PE ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orgenesis stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 225.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

