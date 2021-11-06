Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.93. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. 538,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,828. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.