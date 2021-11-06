$9.45 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce $9.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.10 million and the highest is $9.80 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.72 million to $40.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.45. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.