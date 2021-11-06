Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.11. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.03. 175,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,358. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 38.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 138.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

