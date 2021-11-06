Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.11. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.03. 175,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,358. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 38.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 138.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.