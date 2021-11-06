Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.12 Million

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report sales of $64.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the lowest is $63.94 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $65.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 213.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

