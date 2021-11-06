$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MCRI stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 261,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,640,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

