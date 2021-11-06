Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce $65.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.93 million to $68.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $46.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $220.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.93 million to $223.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $312.22 million, with estimates ranging from $291.55 million to $350.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

NYSE INSP traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,995. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

