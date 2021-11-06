Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,777. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234,075 shares of company stock valued at $161,766,626 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

