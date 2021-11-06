Sociall (SCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $153,616.42 and $51.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098380 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

