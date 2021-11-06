MetLife (NYSE:MET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $63.99. 4,402,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

