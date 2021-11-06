Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.40 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and $1.28 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.91 or 0.07285195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.46 or 1.00264371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

