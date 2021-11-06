DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $201,060.40 and $2,241.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.91 or 0.07285195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.46 or 1.00264371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022455 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

