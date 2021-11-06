South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 1,236,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,112. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

