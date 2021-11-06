Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $5.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34. McKesson reported earnings per share of $4.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $21.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.26 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.23 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.42.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 954,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $227.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

